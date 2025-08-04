Hong Kong Technology Venture Updates on Share Issuance Amid Takeover Offer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Hong Kong Television Network ( (HK:1137) ) is now available.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited announced an update regarding its securities, following the exercise of 408,000 options under the 2012 Share Option Scheme, resulting in the issuance of 408,000 new shares. This update is part of the ongoing unconditional mandatory cash offers by Mission Forward Limited to acquire all issued shares and cancel outstanding options, excluding those already owned by the Offeror. The company now has a total of 791,373,781 shares and 30,600,000 outstanding options. Stakeholders are reminded to disclose dealings in relevant securities during the offer period.

More about Hong Kong Television Network

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing innovative solutions and services. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in various technological ventures and projects.

Average Trading Volume: 2,017,368

Current Market Cap: HK$1.26B

For a thorough assessment of 1137 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue