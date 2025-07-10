Hong Kong Technology Venture Updates on Securities Amid Takeover

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Hong Kong Television Network ( (HK:1137) ).

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited has announced an update related to its securities in the context of an ongoing takeover process. The company has canceled 92,700 options under its 2012 Share Option Scheme, resulting in a total of 788,885,781 shares and 41,105,962 outstanding options. This announcement is part of the mandatory cash offers by Somerley Capital Limited on behalf of Mission Forward Limited to acquire all issued shares and cancel outstanding options not already owned by the offeror.

More about Hong Kong Television Network

Average Trading Volume: 2,392,682

Current Market Cap: HK$1.21B

Find detailed analytics on 1137 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue