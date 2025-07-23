Hong Kong Technology Venture Issues New Shares Amid Takeover Offer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hong Kong Television Network ( (HK:1137) ) has issued an update.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited announced the issuance of 525,000 new shares following the exercise of options under its 2012 Share Option Scheme. This development is part of the ongoing process related to the unconditional mandatory cash offers by Mission Forward Limited to acquire all issued shares and cancel outstanding options not owned by the offeror. The announcement highlights the company’s current securities status, with 789,410,781 shares and 40,580,962 outstanding options. Stakeholders are reminded to disclose dealings in relevant securities during the offer period, as per the Takeovers Code.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited operates within the technology sector, focusing on providing innovative solutions and services. The company is publicly traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and engages in various ventures to enhance its market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 2,131,907

Current Market Cap: HK$1.51B

