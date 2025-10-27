Hong Kong Robotics Group Grants 24 Million Shares to Key Personnel

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Best Group Holding Limited ( (HK:0370) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hong Kong Robotics Group Holding Limited, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, has announced the grant of 24,000,000 awarded shares to its executive team and employees under its Share Award Scheme. This initiative, dated 27 October 2025, aims to incentivize key personnel, including executive Director and CEO Mr. Li Haitao, non-executive Director Mr. Qiu Yiyong, and 21 other employees. The shares will be acquired either through on-market purchases or the issuance of new shares, with no exercise price attached. The vesting period for Mr. Qiu’s shares is structured to encourage performance, with a 12-month total vesting period, reflecting the company’s strategy to enhance leadership contributions and align employee interests with company growth.

More about China Best Group Holding Limited

YTD Price Performance: 300%

Average Trading Volume: 6,829,217

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.09B

