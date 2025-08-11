Hong Kong Robotics Group Announces Debt Restructuring in Disposal Deal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from China Best Group Holding Limited ( (HK:0370) ).

Hong Kong Robotics Group Holding Limited has announced a supplemental disclosure regarding the disposal of its entire equity interest in a target company and the related sale loan. The company is involved in a debt restructuring process where RMB100 million due by the target group will be capitalized as part of the paid-up share capital. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage outstanding amounts totaling approximately RMB131.37 million, which includes an investment sum related to the reorganization of Yuncheng City Wandefu Hot Power Co., Ltd. The company has opted for debt capitalization over debt waiver, as both options have the same financial impact on the disposal.

More about China Best Group Holding Limited

YTD Price Performance: 476.00%

Average Trading Volume: 5,853,494

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.01B

