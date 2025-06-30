Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from China Best Group Holding Limited ( (HK:0370) ).

Hong Kong Robotics Group Holding Limited has released a supplemental announcement regarding its financial results for the year ended 31 March 2025. The company reported a significant loss of approximately HK$133,971,000 and has not repaid trust loans and accrued interests totaling over HK$265 million. These financial challenges have led to a material uncertainty about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern, as highlighted by its independent auditors.

More about China Best Group Holding Limited

Hong Kong Robotics Group Holding Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with a focus on robotics and related technologies. It operates through its subsidiaries and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 472.00%

Average Trading Volume: 4,726,231

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.99B

