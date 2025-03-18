Hong Kong Ferry Proposes Final Dividend for 2024

Hong Kong Ferry Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:0050) ) has provided an update.

Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited has announced a proposed final dividend of HK15 cents per share for the year ending December 31, 2024, pending shareholder approval at the AGM on May 30, 2025. The company has set specific dates for the closure of its Register of Members to determine shareholder eligibility for attending the AGM and receiving the dividend, indicating a structured approach to shareholder engagement and financial distribution.

More about Hong Kong Ferry Holdings Co. Ltd.

Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited operates in the transportation industry, primarily focusing on ferry services. The company is incorporated in Hong Kong and is publicly traded with a stock code of 50.

YTD Price Performance: -0.70%

Average Trading Volume: 81,504

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.52B

