Hon Hai Subsidiary Secures Factory Asset Rights in Strategic Move

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Hon Hai Precision Industry ( (HNHPF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hon Hai Precision Industry’s subsidiary, Futaihua Industrial (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., has acquired the right-of-use assets for a factory building located in Foxconn Hongguan Science and Technology Park in Shenzhen, China. The transaction involves a total contract rent of RMB 3,020,699.20 and aligns with the company’s operational needs. This strategic move, negotiated at market price and approved by the board of directors, represents an integration of group resources as the transaction involves a related party within the Foxconn Technology Group.

More about Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., also known as Foxconn, is a leading manufacturer in the electronics industry. It specializes in the production of consumer electronics, components, and computer and communication devices, with a significant market presence globally.

YTD Price Performance: -1.82%

Average Trading Volume: 59,101

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $75.7B

See more data about HNHPF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.