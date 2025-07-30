Hon Hai Precision to Resume Stock Trading on July 31

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hon Hai Precision Industry ( (HNHPF) ) has issued an announcement.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. announced that its stock trading will resume on July 31, 2025, following a temporary halt due to pending material information. The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) approved the resumption after the company provided a comprehensive explanation of the circumstances surrounding the halt, ensuring transparency and compliance with exchange regulations.

More about Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., also known as Foxconn, is a leading player in the electronics manufacturing industry. It is renowned for its production of consumer electronics, computer components, and communication devices, serving major global technology firms.

Learn more about HNHPF stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue