Hon Hai Precision Reports Strong Revenue Growth in July 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Hon Hai Precision Industry ( (HNHPF) ).

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. reported a 7.25% year-over-year increase in revenue for July 2025, amounting to NT$613.86 billion, compared to NT$572.35 billion in the same month last year. The company’s accumulated revenue for the current year has reached NT$4.05 trillion, marking a 17.62% increase from the previous year. This growth reflects the company’s strong market positioning and operational efficiency, which are crucial for maintaining its competitive edge in the electronics manufacturing sector.

More about Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., also known as Foxconn, is a major player in the electronics manufacturing industry, primarily known for producing consumer electronics, semiconductors, and other high-tech components. The company is a key supplier for various global technology firms and focuses on innovation and efficiency in its manufacturing processes.

Learn more about HNHPF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue