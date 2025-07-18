HomeStreet Sells Ginnie Mae Servicing Portfolio

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 16, 2025, HomeStreet, Inc. announced an agreement to sell its Ginnie Mae mortgage servicing portfolio, valued at $794 million as of June 30, 2025, to a specialized loan servicing entity. The sale, expected to close on August 1, 2025, is not anticipated to result in any gain or loss for HomeStreet, as the portfolio was carried at market value, and it includes customary transaction provisions and conditions.

Spark’s Take on HMST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, HMST is a Neutral.

HomeStreet’s overall score is primarily influenced by its weak financial performance, characterized by declining revenues, profitability, and liquidity challenges. The technical analysis provides some stability, but the poor valuation metrics and recent financial losses weigh heavily on the stock’s outlook. The merger news offers potential future benefits but does not offset the current financial difficulties.

More about HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily through its subsidiary HomeStreet Bank, focusing on mortgage servicing and banking services.

Average Trading Volume: 73,733

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $249M

