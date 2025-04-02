Homeland Interactive Technology Ltd. Proposes New 2025 Share Scheme

Homeland Interactive Technology Ltd. ( (HK:3798) ) has shared an announcement.

Homeland Interactive Technology Ltd. has announced the termination of its Existing Share Option Scheme, originally adopted in 2019, and plans to propose the adoption of a new 2025 Share Scheme. This move is aimed at complying with the Listing Rules and involves the grant of new shares, subject to shareholder approval at an upcoming general meeting. The adoption of the 2025 Share Scheme is expected to streamline the company’s share management and align with regulatory requirements, potentially impacting shareholder value and the company’s market positioning.

More about Homeland Interactive Technology Ltd.

Homeland Interactive Technology Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, and its shares are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. The company operates within the technology sector.

YTD Price Performance: -22.14%

Average Trading Volume: 297,625

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.39B

For detailed information about 3798 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue