Holmen AB Surpasses Shareholding Threshold with Recent Buyback

An update from Holmen AB ( ($SE:HOLM.B) ) is now available.

Holmen AB has announced the repurchase of 150,000 of its own Class B shares, increasing its total holding to 5.06% of the total shares, surpassing the five percent threshold. This move is part of a broader strategy to buy back up to one million shares, aimed at adjusting the capital structure to enhance shareholder value.

More about Holmen AB

Holmen AB operates in the forest industry, focusing on renewable products derived from the forest ecocycle. With a workforce of 3,500, the company generated net sales of nearly SEK 23 billion in 2024 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.

Average Trading Volume: 170,149

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: SEK56.18B

