Holmen AB Surpasses Shareholding Threshold with Recent Buyback

An update from Holmen AB ( ($SE:HOLM.B) ) is now available.
Holmen AB has announced the repurchase of 150,000 of its own Class B shares, increasing its total holding to 5.06% of the total shares, surpassing the five percent threshold. This move is part of a broader strategy to buy back up to one million shares, aimed at adjusting the capital structure to enhance shareholder value.
The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:HOLM.B) stock is a Buy with a SEK395.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Holmen AB stock, see the SE:HOLM.B Stock Forecast page.
More about Holmen AB
Holmen AB operates in the forest industry, focusing on renewable products derived from the forest ecocycle. With a workforce of 3,500, the company generated net sales of nearly SEK 23 billion in 2024 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap.
Average Trading Volume: 170,149
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: SEK56.18B
