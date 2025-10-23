Holmen AB Reports Decrease in Operating Profit Amid Industry Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Holmen AB ( ($SE:HOLM.B) ) is now available.

Holmen AB reported a decrease in operating profit for January-September 2025, primarily due to maintenance shutdowns and lower electricity prices in northern Sweden. Despite challenges in the forest industry, including weak demand for construction products and high wood costs, Holmen’s integrated business model allowed it to maintain a solid operating profit. The company is adapting to market conditions by optimizing its forest management and launching new products, such as a packaging product from Braviken Paper Mill, to enhance its competitiveness.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:HOLM.B) stock is a Hold with a SEK379.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Holmen AB stock, see the SE:HOLM.B Stock Forecast page.

More about Holmen AB

Holmen AB operates in the forest industry, focusing on products such as renewable packaging, magazines, and books. The company is involved in managing forest assets and producing wood products, paper, and renewable energy, with a market focus on sustainability and reducing fossil carbon footprints.

Average Trading Volume: 155,013

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK55.59B

For detailed information about HOLM.B stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue