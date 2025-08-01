Hollywood Bowl Group Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Hollywood Bowl ( (GB:BOWL) ) is now available.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc announced that as of July 31, 2025, its issued share capital consists of 168,091,177 ordinary shares, with no shares held in treasury. This update is crucial for shareholders to determine their interests or any changes in their holdings under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules, impacting the company’s transparency and shareholder engagement.

More about Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates in the entertainment industry, primarily focusing on providing bowling and leisure experiences. The company is known for its chain of bowling centers across the UK, catering to families, groups, and corporate events.

Average Trading Volume: 1,138,704

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £413.6M

