Hollywood Bowl Group Announces Share Buyback

Hollywood Bowl ( (GB:BOWL) ) just unveiled an update.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc announced the repurchase of 14,035 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 242.50 to 245.50 pence per share, with an average price of 244.6634 pence. The company intends to cancel these shares, which is part of its ongoing buyback program, potentially impacting its share value and market positioning positively by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BOWL) stock is a Buy with a £3.84 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hollywood Bowl stock, see the GB:BOWL Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BOWL is a Outperform.

Hollywood Bowl’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions such as share buybacks. While technical indicators are mixed, the valuation remains fair with an attractive dividend yield. These factors combined position the company well within its industry.

More about Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is the largest ten-pin bowling operator in the UK and Canada, focusing on providing entertainment services through its bowling centers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,152,956

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £409.3M

