Hollywood Bowl Group Announces Share Buyback

Hollywood Bowl ( (GB:BOWL) ) has issued an announcement.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc has announced the repurchase of 46,210 of its ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 243.4990 pence per share. The company intends to cancel these shares, a move that is part of its ongoing buyback program, potentially impacting its share value and signaling confidence in its financial stability.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BOWL) stock is a Buy with a £3.84 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BOWL is a Outperform.

Hollywood Bowl’s overall stock score is supported by strong financial performance and positive corporate events, such as share buybacks. However, technical analysis reveals bearish signals, requiring cautious optimism. The company’s valuation is reasonable, enhancing its attractiveness.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is the largest ten-pin bowling operator in the UK and Canada, focusing on providing entertainment and leisure services through its bowling centers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,164,195

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £414.8M

