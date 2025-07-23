Hollywood Bowl Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hollywood Bowl ( (GB:BOWL) ) has issued an announcement.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc announced the repurchase of 41,489 of its ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 247.5397 pence per share, as part of its share buyback program. The company intends to cancel these shares, a move that could potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding, thus increasing earnings per share and potentially boosting the stock price.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is the largest ten-pin bowling operator in the UK and Canada, focusing on providing entertainment and leisure experiences through its bowling centers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,159,336

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £412M

