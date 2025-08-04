Hollywood Bowl Executes Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Hollywood Bowl ( (GB:BOWL) ).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc announced the purchase of 34,084 of its ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 243.0267 pence per share, as part of its share buyback program. The company intends to cancel these shares, which could potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding, thus increasing earnings per share.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BOWL) stock is a Buy with a £3.84 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hollywood Bowl stock, see the GB:BOWL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BOWL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BOWL is a Outperform.

Hollywood Bowl’s strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions, such as share buybacks, are major positives. However, technical indicators present a mixed outlook, and reduced free cash flow growth is a concern.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BOWL stock, click here.

More about Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is the largest ten-pin bowling operator in the UK and Canada, offering entertainment and leisure services centered around bowling activities.

Average Trading Volume: 1,152,956

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £409.3M

See more insights into BOWL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue