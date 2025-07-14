Hollywood Bowl Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hollywood Bowl ( (GB:BOWL) ) has provided an announcement.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc announced the purchase of 38,500 of its ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 249.5905 pence per share, as part of a share buyback program. The company plans to cancel these shares, which may impact its share capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

More about Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is the largest ten-pin bowling operator in the UK and Canada, focusing on providing entertainment and leisure services through its bowling centers.

