Hollywood Bowl Announces Share Buyback

Hollywood Bowl ( (GB:BOWL) ) has provided an update.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc has announced the purchase of 40,333 of its ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 257.3961 pence per share, with the intention to cancel these shares. This move is part of a buyback program, potentially aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding, which could positively impact earnings per share.

More about Hollywood Bowl

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is the largest ten-pin bowling operator in the UK and Canada, focusing on providing entertainment through its bowling centers.

YTD Price Performance: -11.42%

Average Trading Volume: 755,183

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £440.1M

