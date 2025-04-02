Holly Futures Shareholder Reduces Stake Below 5%

Holly Futures Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3678) ) has shared an update.

Holly Futures Co. Ltd. announced that a significant shareholder, Holly Su Industrial, has reduced its shareholding in the company from over 5% to just below 5% due to judicial compulsory enforcement. This reduction, which involved the disposal of 1,162,011 A Shares, does not affect the company’s control structure or its business operations, corporate governance, and daily management. The enforcement process and its timeline remain uncertain, but the change is not expected to have a material adverse impact on the company.

More about Holly Futures Co. Ltd. Class H

Holly Futures Co. Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the financial services industry. The company is involved in futures trading and related financial services, conducting business in Hong Kong under the stock code 3678.

YTD Price Performance: -2.59%

Average Trading Volume: 11,475,716

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$641.7M

See more insights into 3678 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue