Holly Futures Schedules Board Meeting for Quarterly Results Review

Holly Futures Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3678) ) has provided an update.

Holly Futures Co. Ltd. has announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on April 25, 2025, to review and approve the unaudited first quarterly results for the period ending March 31, 2025. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and may influence stakeholders’ perspectives on its market positioning and future prospects.

More about Holly Futures Co. Ltd. Class H

Holly Futures Co. Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating with limited liability. The company is involved in the futures industry and conducts business in Hong Kong under the name Holly Futures.

YTD Price Performance: -14.07%

Average Trading Volume: 12,168,983

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$559.3M

Learn more about 3678 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue