Holly Futures Co., Ltd. Declares Final Dividend for 2024

An update from Holly Futures Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3678) ) is now available.

Holly Futures Co., Ltd. has announced a final cash dividend of RMB 0.01 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. The announcement, made on March 28, 2025, highlights the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders, although specific dates for shareholder approval, exchange rates, and payment details are yet to be disclosed.

More about Holly Futures Co. Ltd. Class H

Holly Futures Co., Ltd. operates within the financial services industry, focusing on futures trading. The company is involved in providing comprehensive futures brokerage services and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 11,233,850

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$674.2M

Find detailed analytics on 3678 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue