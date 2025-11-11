Holly Futures Announces Proposed H Share Reduction by Subsidiary

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Holly Futures Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3678) ) has issued an update.

Holly Futures Co. Ltd., a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, has announced a proposed reduction in its H shares by a subsidiary of its controlling shareholder, SOHO Holdings Group Zhong Shan Company Limited. The reduction will involve no more than 24,255,000 H shares, representing approximately 2.41% of the total issued shares, over a six-month period starting December 1, 2025. Despite this reduction, SOHO Holdings will continue to be the controlling shareholder, and the move is not expected to significantly impact Holly Futures’ operations, financial standing, or future development.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3678) stock is a Hold with a HK$4.50 price target.

More about Holly Futures Co. Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 16,562,435

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$898.9M

