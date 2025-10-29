Hokuriku Electrical Construction Co. Reports Stable Financial Performance for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Hokuriku Electrical Construction Co ( (JP:1930) ) is now available.

Hokuriku Electrical Construction Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales and operating profit compared to the previous year. Despite a decrease in profit attributable to owners, the company maintains a strong equity-to-asset ratio, indicating financial stability. The company also announced a stable dividend forecast, reflecting its commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1930) stock is a Buy with a Yen1615.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hokuriku Electrical Construction Co stock, see the JP:1930 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hokuriku Electrical Construction Co

Hokuriku Electrical Construction Co., Ltd. operates in the electrical construction industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is involved in providing electrical construction services, focusing on infrastructure development and maintenance.

Average Trading Volume: 49,516

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen40.81B

