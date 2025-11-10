Hokuhoku Financial Group to Cancel 42.98 Million Preferred Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. ( (JP:8377) ) has shared an update.

Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. announced the cancellation of its own shares, specifically 42,983,000 of the 1st series Type 5 preferred shares, which constitutes 100% of this share type. This strategic move, scheduled for December 30, 2025, is likely aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure and could have implications for shareholder value and market perception.

More about Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc.

Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on banking and related financial products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and the Sapporo Securities Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 448,906

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen504.8B

See more insights into 8377 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue