Hokuetsu Corporation Sets Pay-in Amount for Director Stock Options

The latest announcement is out from Hokuetsu Corporation ( (JP:3865) ).

Hokuetsu Corporation has announced the pay-in amount for stock acquisition rights allotted to its Directors, excluding Outside Directors, as stock options. This decision, made by the Board of Directors, involves a pay-in amount of 430,000 yen per stock acquisition right, with an exercise period extending from July 15, 2025, to July 14, 2040, potentially impacting the company’s financial structure and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3865) stock is a Hold with a Yen1010.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hokuetsu Corporation stock, see the JP:3865 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hokuetsu Corporation

Hokuetsu Corporation operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production of paper and related products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative approach to paper manufacturing and sustainability initiatives.

YTD Price Performance: -32.30%

Average Trading Volume: 245,454

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen172.4B

