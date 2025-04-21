Hokkaido Electric Power Revises Management Vision 2035

Hokkaido Electric Power Company,Incorporated ( (JP:9509) ) just unveiled an update.

Hokkaido Electric Power Company has announced corrections to its ‘HEPCO Group Management Vision 2035’ document, initially released in March 2025. These corrections, which do not affect numerical data, aim to rectify errors and improve the representation of their strategies for achieving carbon neutrality and enhancing corporate value, impacting how stakeholders view the company’s future direction.

More about Hokkaido Electric Power Company,Incorporated

Hokkaido Electric Power Company, Incorporated operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on electricity generation and distribution. The company is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and is actively working on energy decarbonization and sustainable corporate value enhancement.

YTD Price Performance: -20.68%

Average Trading Volume: 66

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €808.7M

