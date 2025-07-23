Hokkaido Electric Power Faces Compliance Challenge

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Hokkaido Electric Power Company,Incorporated ( (JP:9509) ) has provided an announcement.

Hokkaido Electric Power Network Company, a subsidiary of Hokkaido Electric Power Co., Ltd., received a recommendation for business improvement from the Electricity and Gas Market Surveillance Commission. This recommendation followed the discovery that employees used non-public information in power generation operations, potentially undermining fair competition in the electricity market. The company acknowledges the breach of trust with stakeholders and commits to implementing a new compliance monitoring system to prevent future occurrences.

More about Hokkaido Electric Power Company,Incorporated

Hokkaido Electric Power Company, Incorporated operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on electricity generation and distribution. The company is involved in the liberalized electricity market, providing services that include power generation and electricity retail, with a focus on maintaining fair competition and compliance with regulations.

Average Trading Volume: 4,991,075

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen164.5B

Find detailed analytics on 9509 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue