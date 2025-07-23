Hokkaido Electric Power Faces Compliance Challenge

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hokkaido Electric Power Company,Incorporated ( (JP:9509) ) has issued an update.

Hokkaido Electric Power Company has received a recommendation for business improvement from the Electricity and Gas Market Surveillance Commission due to the misuse of non-public information in its operations. The company acknowledges the breach of fair competition principles and is committed to implementing a new compliance monitoring system to prevent future occurrences.

Hokkaido Electric Power Company, Incorporated operates in the energy sector, focusing on electricity generation and distribution. It serves the Hokkaido region of Japan and is listed on the TSE Prime Market and Sapporo Securities Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 4,991,075

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen164.5B

