Hodogaya Chemical Revises Financial Forecasts Due to Lower OLED Sales

Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4112) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd. has revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2026, citing lower-than-expected sales of OLED materials in its functional colorants segment. This revision anticipates a decrease in revenue, operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners compared to previous forecasts, although the year-end dividend forecast remains unchanged.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4112) stock is a Buy with a Yen2185.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:4112 Stock Forecast page.

More about Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production of functional colorants, including OLED materials. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 85,745

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen29.02B

