Hodogaya Chemical Reports Decline in Financial Performance

Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4112) ) has issued an announcement.

Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales decreasing by 15.3% and operating profit dropping by 64.8% compared to the previous year. The company has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a continued challenging business environment, which may impact stakeholders and the company’s strategic positioning in the market.

More about Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry and is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company is involved in producing various chemical products and is focused on maintaining its market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 85,745

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen29.02B

