HMT Limited Concludes 72nd AGM with Key Resolutions

The latest announcement is out from HMT Ltd. ( (IN:HMT) ).

HMT Limited held its 72nd Annual General Meeting on November 7, 2025, via video conferencing, where shareholders were provided with e-voting facilities to participate in decision-making. Key resolutions included the adoption of financial statements, re-appointment of directors, and the appointment of new independent directors and auditors, indicating strategic governance and operational continuity.

More about HMT Ltd.

HMT Limited operates in the manufacturing sector, focusing on producing machine tools, watches, and tractors. As a government undertaking, it holds a significant position in the Indian market, providing essential industrial products.

