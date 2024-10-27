HMC Capital Unveils 2024 Sustainability Vision

Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting its commitment to sustainable investment strategies across its diverse portfolio, including real estate and energy transition. With $15.4 billion in assets under management, HMC’s expertise in handling large transactions has fueled its growth and success in generating significant returns for investors. The company is poised for further expansion, targeting over $20 billion in assets in the medium term.

