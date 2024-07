Home Consortium Ltd (AU:HMC) has released an update.

HMC Capital Limited has announced the cessation of 37,558 performance rights due to the non-fulfillment of conditional terms as of May 8, 2024. This corporate action was detailed in their latest securities notification filed on July 5, 2024. Shareholders and potential investors should note that these performance rights have lapsed and are no longer in play.

