HMC Capital Limited Issues New Performance Rights

Home Consortium Ltd ( (AU:HMC) ) has provided an update.

HMC Capital Limited has announced the issuance of 377,000 performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities, which are not intended to be listed on the ASX, reflect the company’s strategy to motivate and retain key personnel, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:HMC) stock is a Buy with a A$10.85 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Home Consortium Ltd stock, see the AU:HMC Stock Forecast page.

More about Home Consortium Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 2,072,252

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.68B

