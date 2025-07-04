HMC Capital Limited Announces Issuance of Unquoted Equity Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Home Consortium Ltd ( (AU:HMC) ).

HMC Capital Limited has announced the issuance and conversion of unquoted equity securities, specifically 6,945 ordinary fully paid securities, effective June 18, 2025. This move reflects the company’s ongoing financial activities and may impact its market position by potentially increasing its capital base, which could have implications for stakeholders and investors.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:HMC) stock is a Buy with a A$10.85 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Home Consortium Ltd stock, see the AU:HMC Stock Forecast page.

More about Home Consortium Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 2,072,252

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.68B

For detailed information about HMC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue