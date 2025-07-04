HMC Capital Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Home Consortium Ltd ( (AU:HMC) ) just unveiled an update.

HMC Capital Limited has announced the cessation of 51,741 performance rights due to the lapse of conditional rights, as the conditions were not met or became incapable of being satisfied. This announcement may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for stakeholders, as it reflects the company’s current operational challenges in meeting certain performance conditions.

