HMA Agro Promoters Secure Control with Shareholders’ Agreement

An update from HMA Agro Industries Limited ( (IN:HMAAGRO) ) is now available.

HMA Agro Industries Limited has announced that its promoters have entered into a Shareholders’ Agreement to maintain control and stability within the company. The agreement, which the company itself is not a party to, aims to safeguard the promoter group’s control by granting a Right of First Refusal (ROFR) on share transfers, ensuring continuity in management and preventing disputes that could affect the company’s operations.

More about HMA Agro Industries Limited

YTD Price Performance: -25.51%

Average Trading Volume: 26,050

See more insights into HMAAGRO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue