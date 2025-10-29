HMA Agro Industries Secures Stable Credit Rating from CARE

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from HMA Agro Industries Limited ( (IN:HMAAGRO) ).

HMA Agro Industries Limited has announced that CARE Ratings Limited has assigned a Long-Term Credit Rating of CARE A-; Stable and reaffirmed the Short-Term Credit Rating as CARE A2+ for its bank facilities. This rating comes after an enhancement in the amount of the company’s bank facilities to Rs. 931.00 Crore from Rs. 830.00 Crore, reflecting a stable outlook and reaffirming the company’s strong financial position in the market.

More about HMA Agro Industries Limited

HMA Agro Industries Limited is a recognized Five Star Export House by the Government of India. The company is involved in the agro-industries sector, focusing on the export of agricultural products.

Average Trading Volume: 23,718

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 15.27B INR

