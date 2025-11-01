HMA Agro Industries Secures New Financial Facilities to Boost Export Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

HMA Agro Industries Limited ( (IN:HMAAGRO) ) has provided an update.

HMA Agro Industries Limited’s Board of Directors approved two significant financial initiatives during their recent meeting. The company will avail an Export Credit Limit and Working Capital Facilities from Canara Bank amounting to ₹70 Crores, which includes various credit options to support its export operations. Additionally, the Board approved a Commercial Card Programme from HDFC Bank with a credit facility limit of ₹1 Crore, aimed at enhancing the company’s financial flexibility.

More about HMA Agro Industries Limited

HMA Agro Industries Limited is a Five Star Export House recognized by the Government of India. The company operates in the agro-industries sector, focusing on the export of agricultural products.

Average Trading Volume: 23,297

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 15.79B INR

For an in-depth examination of HMAAGRO stock, go to TipRanks' Overview page.

