HMA Agro Industries Schedules Investor Conference Call for Financial Results

HMA Agro Industries Limited ( (IN:HMAAGRO) ) has issued an announcement.

HMA Agro Industries Limited has announced an investor conference call to discuss its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. The call, scheduled for November 17, 2025, will feature a management discussion followed by a Q&A session, providing stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

More about HMA Agro Industries Limited

HMA Agro Industries Limited is recognized as a Five Star Export House by the Government of India. The company operates in the agro-industry sector, focusing on the export of agricultural products. It is listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India.

Average Trading Volume: 22,516

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 15.46B INR

