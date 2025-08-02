HMA Agro Industries Challenges CRISIL’s Credit Rating Withdrawal

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

HMA Agro Industries Limited ( (IN:HMAAGRO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

HMA Agro Industries Limited announced the withdrawal of its credit rating by CRISIL Ratings Limited, which was done under the ‘Issuer Not Cooperating’ category, a classification the company disputes. HMA Agro Industries had requested the withdrawal of the rating, citing fulfillment of all obligations and maintaining transparency with CRISIL. The withdrawal and the ‘INC’ status may impact the company’s perceived credit risk profile, although HMA asserts compliance with all formalities and views the action as unjustified.

More about HMA Agro Industries Limited

HMA Agro Industries Limited, incorporated in 2008, is involved in processing and exporting frozen buffalo meat. The company operates a facility in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, and has a wholly owned subsidiary, UFPPL, which commenced operations in 2023 with an export-oriented buffalo meat processing plant in Haryana, targeting the European market.

Average Trading Volume: 30,971

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 15.27B INR

