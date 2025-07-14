HKR International Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

HKR International Limited ( (HK:0480) ) just unveiled an announcement.

HKR International Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for August 20, 2025, at Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong. The agenda includes receiving the audited financial statements, re-electing directors, and re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers as the independent auditor. Additionally, the meeting will address resolutions related to the issuance and management of the company’s securities, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0480) stock is a Buy with a HK$1.16 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on HKR International Limited stock, see the HK:0480 Stock Forecast page.

More about HKR International Limited

YTD Price Performance: 4.55%

Average Trading Volume: 398,499

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.37B

Learn more about 0480 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

