HKBN Updates on Securities Amidst China Mobile’s Acquisition Offer

An update from HKBN ( (HK:1310) ) is now available.

HKBN Ltd. has announced an update regarding the number of relevant securities following the cancellation of 1,879 unvested restricted share units due to an employee’s cessation of employment. This update is part of the ongoing developments related to the pre-conditional voluntary general cash offer by China Mobile to acquire all issued shares of HKBN. The announcement also reminds associates to disclose their dealings in relevant securities under the Takeovers Code, highlighting the potential impact on stakeholders as the offer’s completion is contingent upon certain conditions being met.

HKBN Ltd. is a telecommunications company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in providing broadband and telecommunications services. It operates within the telecommunications industry and is publicly listed with a focus on delivering connectivity solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 1.32%

Average Trading Volume: 2,157,141

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.39B

