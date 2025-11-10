HIVE Digital Technologies Boosts Bitcoin Production and Expands AI Infrastructure

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

HIVE Digital Technologies ( (TSE:HIVE) ) just unveiled an update.

HIVE Digital Technologies reported a significant increase in Bitcoin production for October 2025, achieving 289 BTC and surpassing 24 EH/s of global mining capacity. The company completed its 100 MW Phase 3 expansion in Paraguay ahead of schedule, contributing to its record production levels. HIVE is also transforming its Canadian operations by upgrading its data centers to Tier III+ AI and HPC facilities, positioning itself as a leading green-energy AI infrastructure developer in Canada. This strategic shift aims to enhance shareholder value and align with national innovation goals.

Spark’s Take on TSE:HIVE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:HIVE is a Neutral.

The overall score reflects the company’s financial challenges, particularly in profitability and cash flow, despite stable balance sheet metrics. Technical indicators show mixed signals, with short-term weakness but longer-term strength. The valuation is negatively impacted by the lack of profitability and dividend yield.

More about HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is a diversified multinational digital infrastructure company involved in Bitcoin mining and the development of AI and high-performance computing data centers. The company focuses on sustainable digital-asset operations and is expanding its infrastructure in Canada and Paraguay.

YTD Price Performance: 48.31%

Average Trading Volume: 2,794,357

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.52B

