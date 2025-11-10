HIVE Digital Technologies Boosts Bitcoin Production and Expands AI Infrastructure

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
HIVE Digital Technologies ( (TSE:HIVE) ) just unveiled an update.
HIVE Digital Technologies reported a significant increase in Bitcoin production for October 2025, achieving 289 BTC and surpassing 24 EH/s of global mining capacity. The company completed its 100 MW Phase 3 expansion in Paraguay ahead of schedule, contributing to its record production levels. HIVE is also transforming its Canadian operations by upgrading its data centers to Tier III+ AI and HPC facilities, positioning itself as a leading green-energy AI infrastructure developer in Canada. This strategic shift aims to enhance shareholder value and align with national innovation goals.
The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:HIVE) stock is a Hold with a C$6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on HIVE Digital Technologies stock, see the TSE:HIVE Stock Forecast page.
Spark’s Take on TSE:HIVE Stock
According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:HIVE is a Neutral.
The overall score reflects the company’s financial challenges, particularly in profitability and cash flow, despite stable balance sheet metrics. Technical indicators show mixed signals, with short-term weakness but longer-term strength. The valuation is negatively impacted by the lack of profitability and dividend yield.
To see Spark’s full report on TSE:HIVE stock, click here.
More about HIVE Digital Technologies
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. is a diversified multinational digital infrastructure company involved in Bitcoin mining and the development of AI and high-performance computing data centers. The company focuses on sustainable digital-asset operations and is expanding its infrastructure in Canada and Paraguay.
YTD Price Performance: 48.31%
Average Trading Volume: 2,794,357
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: C$1.52B
For an in-depth examination of HIVE stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.