HitIQ Targets Consumer Market with VAFA Partnership

HitIQ Limited has announced a strategic shift towards the consumer market, specifically targeting amateur and community-level athletes with its HITIQ PROTEQT system. This move is supported by a three-year partnership with the Victorian Amateur Football Association (VAFA), positioning HitIQ as the official concussion technology partner. The partnership aims to leverage HitIQ’s elite-level technology to address the growing demand for concussion safety solutions among amateur athletes. By integrating their proven technology into an affordable product, HitIQ aims to drive adoption and achieve a cash flow positive future, ultimately enhancing player safety and expanding their market presence.

HitIQ Limited operates in the sports technology industry, focusing on impact detection technology. The company provides products like HITIQ PROTEQT, a smart mouthguard designed for real-time impact detection and concussion management, targeting both professional and amateur athletes.

