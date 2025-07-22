HITIQ Appoints Nathan Murphy as Brand Ambassador for Concussion Safety

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

HitIQ Limited ( (AU:HIQ) ) has provided an announcement.

HITIQ Limited has appointed former AFL premiership player Nathan Murphy as a Brand Ambassador to support the launch and market expansion of its PROTEQT concussion management system. This strategic partnership leverages Murphy’s personal experience with concussion management and advocacy for athlete safety, aiming to enhance HITIQ’s market presence and promote concussion awareness through comprehensive media and social media engagement.

HITIQ Limited operates in the sports technology industry, focusing on athlete safety through innovative concussion management systems. Their primary product, the PROTEQT system, aims to enhance concussion awareness and safety for athletes, with a market focus on expanding into consumer markets.

