Hispania Resources Extends Private Placement to Bolster Spanish Exploration

Merida Minerals Holdings Inc ( (TSE:ESPN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hispania Resources Inc. has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the closing of future tranches of its non-brokered private placement financing of units until October 31, 2025. The company aims to raise up to $1,000,000 through this offering, having already secured $500,000 from the first tranche closed earlier this month. This extension is expected to provide Hispania with the necessary capital to further its exploration projects in Spain, potentially strengthening its position in the mineral exploration industry.

More about Merida Minerals Holdings Inc

Hispania Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on mining opportunities in Spain. The company is currently developing three core assets: the Otero copper and zinc project, the formerly producing Lumbrales tin project, and the Puebla de la Reina copper and zinc project. Hispania’s management team consists of industry veterans with over 120 years of experience in mineral exploration and production, having successfully managed multiple international mining companies, including operations in Spain.

Average Trading Volume: 65,560

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$6.73M

